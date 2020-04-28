‘Superior Gift Card Club’ Raises $50K For Local Businesses

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A Facebook gift card club in Superior designed to help local businesses during the pandemic has reached a big milestone.

The club has raised $50,000 so far through daily online raffles.

Councilors Craig Sutherland and Brent Fennessey came up with the idea just five weeks ago, and they never thought they’d be able to give this much back to local businesses.

“It’s just kind of a fun little grass roots way to show the business community we are there for them,” Fennessey said. “All of them are super appreciative of this. It’s money they wouldn’t have normally had. And in a time like this, the businesses can use every dollar that they can get.”

This is all made possible with the help of Superior Elks and its raffle license.

The Superior Gift Card Club is closed to the public after getting about 1,500 members, but councilor Fennessey said it’s a good reminder to buy gift cards now to support businesses and then use them down the road.