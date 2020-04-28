Visit Cook County Remains Optimistic Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Visit Cook County Continues to Monitor Developments, Advice from Minnesota Department of Health Officials

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – The residents of Cook County are concerned when it comes to visitors traveling to the region from elsewhere amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The friendly staff at Visit Cook County remain optimistic during these trying times and want to assure everyone they are monitoring the latest health and safety information from state health officials before reopening the local economy.

“It’s having a huge impact on our local economy. Tourism equals about 85 percent of business in Cook County,” said Linda Jurek, Executive Director of Visit Cook County.

Jurek is anticipating getting some businesses back open soon but reassures residents that her team is looking at the best practices in order to safely invite guests back to the scenic region.

Visit Cook County is working diligently with healthcare representatives to make sure precautions are taken as businesses look to reopen in the weeks and months ahead.

Annually, thousands of visitors make their way to Cook County to enjoy the peace, tranquility, and adventure the region has to offer.

However, the county is equipped with only one ventilator. This machine would primarily be used if a patient needed to be transported to Duluth for further medical care.

“If you come here, come when you’re healthy. And if you get sick here, it’s best to return to your home where you receive your healthcare on a routine basis,” said Jurek.

Click here to read the latest statement from Visit Cook County regarding COVID-19 response.

Cook County is home to two golf courses, Superior National and Gunflint Hills.

Jurek tells FOX 21 Local News they will be opening, as allowed by Governor Tim Walz, in the weeks to come.

Visit Cook County also has a collaborative effort going on with Visit Duluth, Glensheen, and Iron Range Tourism called “Dream North MN,” which is videos to help draw visitors back to the Northland.