Carlton County Sheriff’s Office to Start Using Body Cameras

Sheriff's Office plans to order body cameras for all 25 officers

CARLTON, Minn. – The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office will soon buy body cameras for all 25 officers in the department.

The body cameras are made by the company, WatchGuard, and cost $1,000 a piece.

A Carlton County deputy tells us the cameras will bring more transparency to the sheriff’s office and will help law enforcement build better cases against defendants.

“The officers will wear them on their body so it represents exactly their perspective or their view of an event, so it’s going to be hard to dispute actual footage from a camera,” said Carlton County Chief Deputy Brian Belich.

Mounted cameras are already in use on Carlton County squad vehicles.

People can give the sheriff’s office feedback about the new body cameras at the county board meeting on May 12th.