Catalytic Converter Thefts on the Rise

DULUTH, Minn.– Catalytic converters are a small part underneath a vehicle that helps filter its emissions. And they are being stolen from vehicles around the Twin Ports.

“We’re hoping that they can catch these people and put a stop to it,” said Alvin Berg, Owner of Luxury Imports and Auto Sales in Hermantown.

What makes the converters so valuable is the platinum from the part. The stolen parts are sold to scrap yards for as much as $500.

Luxury Imports says 15 catalytic converters have been stolen from around 10 of the cars on their lot. Costing Luxury Imports about $15,000 to replace the stolen parts.

A new catalytic converter needs to be ordered from the manufacturer. It can take a month for the part to come in and over an hour to replace each converter.

After their cameras were down during the first theft, they were able to catch the theft in action early Sunday night.

“It is a bad time for all of this to happen. With the government shutdowns and small businesses trying to make ends meet,” said Berg. “It just hurts to know that somebody came onto your property and was stealing stuff.”

The Duluth Police Department says there have been 49 reported catalytic converter thefts so far this year.

Last year, there were 40 reported thefts.

“It’s not a crime that just all of a sudden popped up,” said Ingrid Hornibrook, Public Information Officer for the Duluth Police Department. “It’s more along the lines of one of those crimes where there’s instances every once in a while. It ebbs and flows.”

The DPD says to put up cameras and keep their cars in well-lit spots to lower the chances of theft.

The Duluth Police Department says committing a crime like this is considered a serious crime that can lead to fines over $1,000 and even jail time.