Coronavirus Pandemic Forces Closure of Lake County News Chronicle

DULUTH, Minn. – The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is shutting down one of the Duluth News Tribune’s sister newspapers up the north shore.

The Lake County News Chronicle, which was founded in 1974, will publish its final issue on May 22.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening on the publication’s website.

The closure comes as newspapers, televisions stations and other media organizations are facing a drastic decrease in advertising dollars as businesses face their own economic uncertainties.

The DNT continues to publish seven days a week but has downsized its print edition and has laid off an unknown number of employees.

The paper is encouraging readers to support local journalism by purchasing memberships, as advertising dollars and paywalls provide media companies much-needed revenue to operate.