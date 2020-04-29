Endi Now Cleaning Rooms with Ozone Generator

DULUTH, Minn.– One apartment building in Duluth is upping its game for sanitizing units.

Endi in Duluth is using an ozone generator to help sanitize units between tenants who are moving out and moving in.

The ozone generator deodorizes, disinfects, and kills airborne particles in the room. Endi says they have used the air purifier before, but now use it’s full time to keep new tenants safe before moving in.

“I think that we’re doing a really good job with the circumstance that are going on,” said Endi Property Manager Katelyn Kildahl. “We want to make sure that people can still move in knowing that it’s safe to do so.”

The Endi manager says that they are still accepting new applications and that all tours will be done virtually.