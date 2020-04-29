Fogging Machine Used to Clean Homes

DULUTH, Minn.– As people try and keep their homes clean during the pandemic, one Duluth business is seeing more customers calling them.

Green Home Solutions in Duluth is using a fogging cleaning machine to deep clean homes and offices.

The machine uses a dry fog of hospital level cleaner to sanitize a home or office. It’s more commonly used in medical facilities, but the demand for a deep clean is increasing at other places.

“It was a hard thing to sell to people,” said Steven Stern, Owner and President of Green Home Solutions. “Now with the Coronavirus going on this is actually this is actually a very easy conversation to have with people. It’s very easily applicable.”

Green Home Solutions says you should keep all pets, plants, and other things out of the house if they are cleaning your house with them.