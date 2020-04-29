International Wolf Center Moving Programming Online During Pandemic

They are offering new experiences including Friday pack updates, kids Q&A sessions, and even teaching wolf language with classrooms all over the nation.

ELY, Minn. – The International Wolf Center in Ely is feeling the effects of COVID-19 much like most other businesses in the Northland.

The wolf center has been closed to the public for more than a month now.

Instead, they have shifted a lot of what they are doing to an online format.

A limited number of staff members are still at the center taking care of the wolves.

“We have had an audience that we haven’t always been able to reach we’ve been able to find new teachers, new classroom, new families that we’ve been able to connect with and it’s been a really fun way to think outside of the box reach different people and talk to lots of different people they’re asking tons of fun questions and they’re really getting into it,” said Krista Harrington, the interpretive center manager at the wolf center.

The center’s website even has live wolf cams so anyone can see what the wolves are up to, even from quarantine.