Minnesota DNR: Take Feeders Down, Utilize Preventative Measures

As Bears Begin to Roam, The Minnesota DNR Reminds Residents to Use Caution

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring has sprung and now bears are all the buzz, waking up from a long winter slumber with new cubs who are ready to eat and roam with the parents.

The Minnesota DNR is receiving reports of bear sightings near the Duluth Lakewalk and other urban areas.

Officials want to remind residents that black bears are generally very skittish.

If you do come across a black bear – be loud. Make noise by clapping your hands, singing loudly, and let them know you’re there.

They say continuous trouble with bears on your property can typically be avoided rather easily.

“Most of the nuisance bears we have in city limits are bear that has learned they can associate people with food. It’s not a good idea to feed bears or to allow bears to feed on your feeders,” said Martha Minchak, Assistant Area Wildlife Manager with the Minnesota DNR.

The DNR warns if we want to avoid close encounters, humans need to get their act together and use preventative measures such as taking feeders down and removing any pet or livestock food that may normally be kept outside in containers.

It’s been years since the DNR relaxed their efforts in removing bears from urban areas or residential property.

“We do not remove bears and relocate them. This measure has not proven to be successful. In our area, we used to mark and release bears, and we would find the bear would turn up two days later back in the same spot where we trapped and removed it from,” said Minchak.

If the DNR does have to get involved with trapping and removing a bear, the animal has to be put down.

It’s also important to always leave wildlife with a clear escape route.

Another good tip when it comes to setting garbage out – make sure you do it the day of pickup, giving bears less time to sniff out the trash and roam into your yard.