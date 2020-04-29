Northwoods Family Grille Offering New Meal Options Amid COVID-19 Closure

The Restaurant is Located in the Shopping Center Along Outer Drive in Silver Bay

SILVER BAY, Minn. – A local restaurant further up on the North Shore is doing their part to give back to the community.

With many restaurants struggling, owners of Northwoods Grille in Silver Bay say they have been blessed with support from everyone in their tight knit community.

The restaurant has been offering curbside pickup as well as delivering boxed meals throughout the area as a way to say thank you.

“”Our community is a lot of older people. We try to cater to their needs as much as we can,” Northwoods Family Grille Owner, Everette Haeslow says.

“You’re reinventing your own business. It’s not what we started doing but it might be something we continue to do,” Haeslow says.

The Northwoods Family Grille is located on Outer Drive in Silver Bay off of Highway 61.