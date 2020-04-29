Semi-Truck Rolls, Dumps Load in Roundabout

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The roundabout in Superior was shut down Wednesday for some time after a semi-truck rolled.

The semi rolled just before 4 p.m. in the roundabout where Belknap Street connects with the Bong Bridge.

The scrap metal the truck was carrying littered the roadway.

Superior police believe another vehicle was involved in the accident when the truck was trying to exit onto Garfield Avenue.

The two vehicles didn’t make contact though.

Nobody was injured.