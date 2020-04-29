Some Superior Businesses Relieved with Governor’s Loosened Restrictions

Gov. Evers's new emergency order allows no contact business.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Business owners in Superior are slowly getting back to as close to normal as they can be after Governor Tony Evers announced some non-essential businesses can open in a limited capacity.

“It’ll be the new normal, whatever that is,” said Kat Senn.

Under Emergency Order 34, certain non-essential businesses are allowed to start resuming business only through curbside pickup, delivery–or for certain essential businesses–very limited customer presence inside the store. A full list of restrictions can be found here.

“It’s a huge relief right now. I mean financially it’s been a really hard situation.” the owner of Miranda’s Smooch-a-Pooch salon said.

Tails are wagging again as the salon is back to grooming customers’ dogs. Some of whom have sat at home, nails un-trimmed and fur un-groomed.

“There’s a lot of dogs that are really matted and definitely need our help,” said Miranda Julissa. And their owners could not be more thankful to finally get them cared for.

“They’re all so relieved, and so excited,” she said. “One of my customers even said she was ready to cry when I said I could get her in. So they’re very excited to be here.”

But this old dog business is learning some new tricks.

They now operate with only one employee out of 17, and function as more of a doggy drop-off. “We’re going out to the car, we wear face masks, we get the dog, we bring it in we groom it, we sanitize them between each dog and then we bring the dog back at to the car,” said Julissa.

For right now they are not accepting new customers, as they first work to get all of their previous clients taken care of.

Over on Tower Avenue, Art on the Planet is finding success with a similar curbside service.

“We have started doing Art-to-go and Art classes-to-go,” said Senn, the store’s owner.

“So we have materials prepared that people can paint at home on canvasses, and they get a complimentary brush and all the paint they need, and the pre-stenciled canvas,” she said.

A good outlet, because after all, there’s not much to do sitting at home week after week. “It’s a great time to be creative, cause they can’t do anything else!”

Meanwhile, already established artists have been stuck at home with no money coming in for their craft.

“We’ve got 156 artists here whose work has been embargoed behind closed doors, and so it means a great relief for them,” said Senn.

Now that the store is open with Minimum Basic Operations, they can put artists’ work online for people to view, buy, and come pick-up.

Wine Beginnings, a make and bottle-your-own business in the same building is also adapting its business model. “In lieu of having groups come in to bottle their wine, we’ve been doing the bottling for them,” owner Kim Mowen said.

All these business owners said they’re hopeful that they’re getting closer to opening their doors. “I think people will continue to be a little more aware and continue to self distance to some extent,” said Mowen.

“We’re just trying to keep it low-key until everybody is safe to come back,” Julissa said.

They look toward the future with some confidence that normal is getting closer.

“Every step feels better than the last one,” said Senn.