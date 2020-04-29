St. Louis County Awarded Nearly $1.7 Million in Federal Grants for Pandemic Recovery

The county is waiting for additional guidelines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for exactly what the funds can be used for.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County has been awarded nearly $1.7 million in federal grant money from the as part of the CARES Act.

The county is waiting for additional guidelines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for exactly what the funds can be used for.

The county is hoping to use it to prevent homelessness by providing low-income housing.

The public is being asked to weigh-in on a survey regarding need in the community.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to help citizens of St. Louis County and the various stakeholders with some of their extraordinary expenses that they’ve had due to COVID-19 so we are very fortunate that this response is not falling entirely on St. Louis County’s back,” said Matthew Johnson, the planning and community development director at St. Louis County.

The county also hopes to use the money to help people having trouble paying their rent during the pandemic.

Citizens can find the survey here.