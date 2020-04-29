St. Louis County Seeking Community Input on Allocation of COVID-19 Relief Funds

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – St. Louis County officials are seeking public input on how to use COVID-19 relief funds the county is receiving from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The county says it will be receiving around $2 million as part of the CARES Act to provide assistance in responding to COVID-19.

The St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department are requesting input from the community throughout the county outside of Duluth as the City of Duluth receives separated funding.

“Public input regarding needs and priorities will guide the Citizen Advisory Committee as it reviews project applications and makes recommendations on the award of the special COVID-19 funds.”

An online survey has been put together to collect community input which must be submitted by May 22.

To take the survey, click here.