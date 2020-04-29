St. Luke’s, Essentia Health in Need of Mask Donations

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders are used to living in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but now St. Luke’s and Essentia Health are looking to make a slight adjustment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The healthcare facilities have teamed up to launch a new campaign, “Land of 10,000 Masks.”

The mask donation drive comes as both hospitals prepare to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients in the Northland.

Health officials say with good social distancing measures in place, the peak or ‘surge’ of COVID-19 patients in the Twin Ports could hit in early June or July.

St. Luke’s and Essentia Health now require all staff, patients, and visitors to wear a face mask when on the hospital campus.

If you do not have a face mask, you’ll be provided with one upon arrival.

Essentia Health ER Doctor Andrea Boehland is helping run the campaign, urging residents who are making homemade masks to drop off their donations at the following locations.

Essentia Health Locations

Miller Hill Health Plaza – 1600 Miller Trunk Highway, Building C, Duluth – Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

VIP Pizza – Superior – 1201 Tower Avenue, Superior – Monday -Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

St. Luke’s Locations

Northland Medical Center – 1000 East 1st Street, Suite 102, Duluth – Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.