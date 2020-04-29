UW-Superior’s Joe Mooney Launches “Next Level Podcast”

The "Next Level Podcast" is available right now on Apple iTunes and Spotify.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – While everyone is trying to find ways to pass the time, UWS men’s soccer coach Joe Mooney has found his thing too.

Mooney has launched a podcast called “Next Level Podcast” along with UWS students Holden Law and Bryan Lemmer. The format is interview style with local sports figures including coaches and former players. Mooney says he’s been at UWS for over a decade and wanted to try something different.

