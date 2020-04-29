UWS Summer Theatre Camp to be Offered Online

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The annual UWS Summer Theatre Camp will be offered online this year.

Students will rehearse and perform a mystery comedy play while working together on Zoom.

The kids will play all the parts and make their own sound effects for the production.

Even though the camp can’t meet in person this year, theatre professor Cathy Fank says it’s important to get kids involved with this kind of creative outlet.

“I think it’s been a very hard time for everybody, I think we’re all desperately in need of social interaction no matter how it happens, and I believe in the power of theatre,” said Fank.

The camp will meet on Zoom from June 15-26th. The price has been dropped from $200 to $100.

It ends with a final performance that will be available for families to watch online.