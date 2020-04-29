Whitecaps Defender Amanda Boulier Named New Head Coach for Duluth Marshall Girls Hockey

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this month, Stephanie Erickson stepped down as head coach of the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team so she could return to her hometown in Warroad. And her replacement is someone who will bring a lot of experience to the ice.

Amanda Boulier has been named the new head coach of the Hilltoppers girls hockey team. Boulier spent time as an assistant coach at Yale after playing college hockey at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. The Watertown, Connecticut native is not a stranger to the program as she ran some of their summer camps and stepped in for Coach Erickson while she was on maternity leave.

“We graduated some really good seniors who left a great legacy and some great leadership qualities that I think our younger girls really inherited from them, which is great to see so that foundation is certainly already there. I think the future of the program is really bright so I’m excited to start with them and see what I can bring,” said Boulier.

Boulier currently plays for the Minnesota Whitecaps and was on the team as they won the Isobel Cup last year in their inaugural season. She also holds the NWHL record for most goals scored by a defender.

“Playing helps me be a better coach and coaching helps me be a better player. You just see the ice and see the game in such a different way. I’m excited to see what my playing has done in the last year to my coaching and vice versa. I’m still planning on playing with the Whitecaps when my schedule allows. It will be a nice little balance for me,” Boulier said.

Noulier also works at Marshall High School in external relations.