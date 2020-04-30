Animal Adoptions In Demand During Stay-At-Home Orders

DULUTH, Minn. – It was National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on Thursday, and local humane societies have some furry friends available.

Although they are closed to the public during the stay-at-home orders, Animal Allies is still taking appointments for adoptions — allowing you to meet with the animal in the a private setting.

“We definitely recommend that you make a phone call, set up an appointment to come meet with them because they are going very quickly. There’s a lot of people looking to adopt. A lot of people who are home right now and wanna bring an animal into their home. So once they are on the website they don’t last very long. It’s pretty common they are adopted within a few days,” Animal Allies Development Officer, Michelle Carter says.

Over in Wisconsin, the Douglas County Humane Society has four cats and eight dogs.

Those animals will be available for adoption the coming days.