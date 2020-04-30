Bike Shop Increases Sales and Service During Pandemic

Ski Hut in Duluth is up and running and are fixing and selling bikes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ski Hut in Duluth is up and running, still fixing and selling bikes, as they are considered an essential business.

According to workers, the service department has been very busy, with about a 30 to 40% increase from this time last year.

With regard to bike demand, workers say they are selling a third more compared to this time last year.

“You know, a lot of people still go ride their bikes and it’s gonna be nice out in the next few weeks and it does feel good to get people out there,” said Ross Fraboni, service manager at Ski Hut.

Ski Hut has had to cut staff in order to adhere to social distancing recommendations.