Cars Line Up for Retirement Parade in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.– A different type of parade went on today as a surprise for a retiree in Superior.

David Quam spent the last 32 years as a logistics supervisor over at Praxair in Duluth.

A couple dozen cars rolled down Hammond Avenue to congratulate him. Quam says he was surprised to see all the cars and was glad he could still get to see his friends and family during the pandemic.

“It ended up really well,” said Quam. “I worked with a lot of nice individuals, very supportive individuals all of the customers and friendships that I made throughout that way was just amazing.”

Quam says he’s feeling good going into retirement and is ready for his next chapter.