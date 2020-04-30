DECC Officials Are Worried About The Future

DULUTH, Minn – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center has already lost over $1 million in revenue due to the pandemic.

DECC officials say they are concerned about what the future may hold if the coronavirus pandemic lasts longer than they anticipate.

All recent and many upcoming events at the DECC have either been canceled or postponed as a result of Covid-19.

The cancellation of conventions alone has taken a $2 million hit on the tourism industry.

The DECC has been tapping into its cash reserves since march when Governor Tim Walz put a halt on all large gatherings.

If the pandemic continues beyond the fall, there won’t be enough money left to continue operations.

“The financial outlook is dire if we don’t get funding,” said Executive Director Chelly Townsend. “Each month that goes by we don’t make revenue we will slip further and further. That will be harder to make up.”

The DECC is not a non-profit, so it does not qualify for much of the emergency federal and state funding set aside to bail out businesses during the pandemic.

The executive director believes convention centers will be one of the last entities to be eligible for appropriate funding.

She also remains hopeful the DECC will recover from the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Costs have already been cut by furloughing many DECC employees and as of right now there is no need to let go of more.

The DECC only has enough cash in its reserves to last until February.