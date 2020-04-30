Duluth Chamber CEO Adapts Advocacy For Businesses Through Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce is looking at all types of ways to connect with local businesses right now to help them through the pandemic’s financial crisis.

Chamber President and CEO David Ross says he’s seen an increase in small businesses looking for guidance with grant and loan applications, among other needs.

His team is in contact with local, state and federal elected leaders as that voice for local businesses, and his team is working to help businesses prepare to open back up in a safe and legal way, Ross said.

“We have gone so far as to partner with the Minnesota Chamber to put together a guide for reopening, things you should be thinking about, a tool kit for reopening to have you think about different aspects that maybe you wouldn’t otherwise,” Ross explained.

And then from there, Ross says the chamber is helping businesses market their re-opening the right way with not only the message of supporting local but also making a business as hassle free as possible.

“Challenging them to make it easier for community members to buy local, not out of an obligation, but out of a good business decision that you just made easy for them because you let them know what you have, and how you can make it available to them in an attractive fashion, so it works on both sides,” Ross said.

The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has more than 1,000 members and is celebrating 150 years of moving business forward in the community.