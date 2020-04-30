Duluth City Council May Take Applications To Fill Vacant Seat

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council will take up resolution at the next council meeting May 11 to decide how to fill a council seat vacated by Barb Russ who recently announced she was resigning for health reason.

The vote will be whether to call for applications from the public, which has been traditionally done in the past.

The council then votes on the best candidate to finish out Russ’ term through 2021.

Russ served as a city councilor for more than five years.