Duluth Police and Fire Chiefs Jump into Lake Superior to Support Healthcare Workers

DULUTH, Minn. – Chiefs Mike Tusken and Shawn Krizaj took a jump into Lake Superior after three local kids raised nearly $6000.

Brea, Dawson, and Bryce Parrot raised the money which is going to support frontline heroes working during the pandemic.

The kids are purchasing all that food from local restaurants to support those businesses as well.

“I thought when the water was in the 50s here I had it mad turns out it was really cold. Shout out to the Parrot kids What a great idea for you to think about others and have the presence of mind to think about others and the bigger picture of people that are suffering and people who are sacrificing every day. A tremendous gift to the world these kids are,” said Chief Mike Tusken.

Each year the kids in the Parrot family do a traditional jump into Lake Superior.

This year, they wanted to use that tradition for good.

“Right now it’s kind of tough being the person who is out there helping and kind of scary knowing you have the possibility of getting sick and bringing it to family members and those people are going through a lot of stress right now,” said Brea Parrot.

They are still taking donations on the GoFundMe here.