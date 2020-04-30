Essentia Launches Serology Testing

DULUTH, Minn.– Essentia Health is adding serology testing to its lineup that can detect if a person has COVID-19 antibodies.

The tests are sent to the Mayo Clinic Labs in Rochester for results as part of Governor Walz’s plan to ramp up testing capacity in the state.

“I can envision a scenario where the impatient setting where they’re in the hospital and the tests are negative and you still suspect it and they’re still sick in the hospital past the two week mark,” said Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, Infectious Disease Physician at Essentia Health. “That may be another opportunity to test for that.”

Essentia says the serology tests should not be used to determine if you can go back to work.