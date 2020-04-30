Fire Marshal: Former Kozy Fire Intentionally Set

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at the former Kozy bar in Duluth.

The Duluth Fire Department says crews from the UMD/Woodland station responded to the fire around 10:40 p.m. and were able to quickly knock down the fire with a water can.

According to a Facebook post on the Duluth Minnesota Fire Department page Thursday morning, the Fire Marshal determined that a piece of plywood covering a side entrance to the former bar was intentionally set on fire.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or anyone that was in the area of 129 East 1st Street Wednesday night to call 218-730-5080.