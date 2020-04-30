FOX Sports North to Re-Air Hockey Day Minnesota Games

ST. PAUL, Minn. – FOX Sports North announced plans to re-air classic games from previous Hockey Day Minnesota games throughout the month of May.

The schedule includes Hermantown’s day back in 2010, Grand Rapids from 2013 and Duluth in 2016. They will also air other games involving Northland teams like the Duluth Northern Stars girls hockey team and the Greenway girls team. For a full list of the games and when they will air, click here.