Governor Walz Extends Stay at Home Order in Minnesota Until May 18

ST. PAUL, Minn.-As Minnesota continues to make progress in preparing for the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, today Governor Tim Walz extended the stay at home order in Minnesota until May 18.

In an effort to get more Minnesotans back safely to work while the order remains in effect, the governor announced that retail businesses and other non-critical businesses will resume operations with curbside pick-up beginning May 4.

“From building out critical hospital capacity to launching a landmark testing strategy, Minnesota has made meaningful progress in preparing for the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Walz said. “Minnesotans have made this possible by staying home and holding down the rate of infection. But now is not the time for sudden movements. There’s more work to be done, and we need to keep this virus at a simmer, not a boil. Our action today prioritizes the safety of Minnesotans while taking cautious, strategic steps toward getting people safely back to work.”

Also as part of his executive order today, Governor Walz strongly encouraged all Minnesotans to wear a manufactured or homemade mask at all times when they leave their homes to any place where social distancing is difficult.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.