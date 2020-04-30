Graduates Celebrated in Unique Way

A local high school celebrated its graduating class today by handing out yard signs.

Earlier this month, the Minnesota governor announced the end to face to face classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, students are finding new ways to celebrate graduation over in Hermantown.

Yard signs celebrating the graduating seniors have been handed out to seniors.

“Very excited,” said senior Adam Rohlader. “It sucks that we don’t get an actual you know, real ceremony, with the cap and gown everybody in the auditorium but I assume they’ll pull something together and we still graduate so.”

Hermantown High School has a graduating class of 158. And although its been tough on students, it’s also been hard on teachers who miss seeing their students in class.

“It’s great to see them,” said John Muenich, principal at Hermantown High School. “We miss them around here. The school is empty, it’s quiet, it’s just not right without them so it’s wonderful to see them all coming through and see a lot of smiling faces and see our teachers and staff members really happy to see them as well.”

Staff added they feel bad for the seniors graduating who will not be able to partake in the typical pageantry of graduation.

“I think the biggest piece of advice I would give them is remember that they’re making a sacrifice for the greater good,” said Muenich. “They’re losing some of those traditional ceremonies and rites of passage that every other class has gotten and every class in the future probably will get but it’s also something that’s going to bind them together. ”

The school is still in the process of figuring out what it will do for graduation with regards to a virtual ceremony.