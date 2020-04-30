Guadalajara Offers Curbside Margaritas

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Superior has been offering drive-thrus for margaritas.

They got permission from Superior City Hall as long as the alcohol is in a sealed bottle separate from the drink mix. Sizes come in 22 oz., 27 oz., and even one gallon sizes for big groups.

The restaurant tells us they miss having customers in the building but they are glad to see people excited to get their margaritas.

“I want to show them that we’re thinking of them,” said Rebeca Mata, Co-Owner of Guadalajara. “As long as we can make them happy. I always tell my customers, ‘my customers are like my family.’”

Guadalajara is also offering a 2-for-20 special on certain flavors of margaritas.