Jason Herter Steps Down as Associate Head Coach of UMD Men’s Hockey Team

DULUTH, Minn. – For the UMD men’s hockey team, this time of the year brings news of departures from the team. We’ve already seen three players leave early, along with the four seniors who graduated. And now, the Bulldogs are losing a key member of their coaching staff.

Associate head coach Jason Herter is leaving the program after nine years with the team. In his time at UMD, he has been a part of two national championships, five NCAA tournament appearances and two NCHC Frozen Faceoff championships.

“You expect to win as a coach. That’s why you’re in it. But more importantly, the comments about how your kids react and how your kids act. The relationships you build, learning from Coach Sandelin and the other assistant coaches that have been through here. It’s hard and I love it. It’s a great place,” Herter said.

Herter says he wants to work in professional hockey, but wants to remain in Duluth with a community who is wishing him the best of luck on his future endeavors.

“It’s hard to leave. You know what I mean? You feel like you’re leaving an entire family. It’s a special, special place. I just love the area. I love the people. I’m a Saskatchewan farmer and what a better place for a guy like me than Duluth,” said Herter.

UMD Athletics say a search for Herter’s replacement will begin as soon as possible.