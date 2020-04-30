Little Free Seed Libraries Pop Up Around Duluth

Duluthians can now get free seeds to grow fruits and vegetables during the pandemic.

The Duluth Community Garden Program has set up little free seed libraries around town as a way to give away seeds without social interactions.

Each seed library is stocked with a variety of seed packets such as pumpkin and radishes.

The Duluth Community Garden Program director says the impacts of Covid-19 make it much more important to give away free seeds during this tough time.

“Food security is definitely threatened for a lot of our community members. People have less income because of financial constraints because of Covid-19,” said Program Director Megan Wilder. “Also, we are seeing supply chains get stressed and we may not have items in grocery stores that we normally would,” said

Only one packet of each seed variety and up to four packets are allowed per person.

There are four little free seed libraries around town including at the Emerald Community Garden in Lincoln Park…

and the Hannah House Community Garden at 17th Avenue East and Jefferson Streets.