MN Nurses Assoc.: Nearly 300 Essentia Nurses Take Temporary Furloughs

DULUTH, Minn. – The financial blow from the pandemic has placed nearly 300 nurses at Essentia Health in the Twin Ports on “special administrative leave.”

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Nurses Association union told FOX 21 on Thursday that the workers have taken voluntary furloughs to avoid potential layoffs and keep their health insurance benefits.

Being furloughed also allows the nurses to apply for unemployment.

Essentia has said it will continue to evaluate staffing levels while making sure to continue to care for patients, especially for the expected surge of COVID-19 patients into June.

It’s not known when the nurses will be called back to work.