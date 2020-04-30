One-Pan Pasta Primavera Recipe Makes for a Delicious Dinner Idea

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s cooking connection combines the love of pasta dishes with a lighter spring palate.

As the weather warms, many of us are looking for lighter dishes to enjoy full of fresh vegetables.

Regional cooking instructor Chef Arlene Coco shares her favorite one-pan pasta primavera recipe in this week’s at-home segment.

One-Pan Pasta Primavera

Ingredients:

16 ounces linguine, dry

12 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes, halved or quartered if large

1 large onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

5 cups vegetable stock or water

4 cloves chopped garlic

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes in chili oil

1 cup broccoli

1 cup zucchini

1 cup fresh asparagus

1 cup of frozen green peas

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oils, plus more for serving

coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

For the Crumb topping:

2 tablespoons bread crumbs

2 tablespoons cashew nuts chopped fine

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large shallow pan.

Add onions, tomato garlic, and red pepper flakes.

Break pasta and add to the pan, add 2 teaspoons salt, and stock/water in a large straight-sided skillet.

Bring to a boil over high heat.

Boil mixture, stirring and turning pasta frequently with tongs until pasta is al dente and water has nearly evaporated about 9 minutes.

When pasta is almost cooked, add broccoli, zucchini, asparagus, and green peas.

Mix the bread crumbs, chopped cashews, and nutritional yeast together and sprinkle on top before serving. Serves 6

Chef’s Notes:

This recipe works best with Italian Pasta.

If you use 12 ounces of pasta, use 4 1/2 cups of water in the recipe.

Feel free to change or add vegetables to this mixture.

If they are not the quick-cooking type of vegetables, saute them ahead of time in the same pan and remove them before preceding with the recipe.

When pasta is cooked, add the vegetables back in before serving.

Chili oil is 1 tablespoon of dried red chili flakes in 1/8 cup of olive oil.

Keeps up to 2 weeks in the fridge. Short or string pasta will work as well as whole-wheat pasta.

