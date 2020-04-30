Principal Celebrated at Elementary School

DULUTH, Minn. – Staff members and kids at Lowell Elementary School celebrated their principal earlier today.

About 20 to 25 cars filled with staff members honked their way around the elementary school, while 50 students help up signs to celebrate a beloved principal who has been working hard to stay connected to kids during this time.

“It feels really good, especially like in kind of a unprecedented time you know, it’s something that’s been really difficult for all of us and all the work that she’s done for us to make this run smooth for all of us we’re really thankful,” said Anthony Puglisi, music teacher at Lowell. “It’s really nice to give back to her.”

Tomorrow is Principal’s Day but because teachers are having a training day, they decided to surprise her and celebrate her a day early.

“I’m humbled,” said Jennifer Larva, principal at Lowell Elementary. “I am so surprised, I was not expecting any of this today and I’m feeling well-loved right now.”

The staff members try to do something every year to celebrate the principal at their school.