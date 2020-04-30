UMD Women’s Soccer Team Ranked First in Community Service Hours

For the 2019-2020 academic year, the Bulldogs racked up a total of 1,249 hours.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s soccer team Has been ranked first In all of Division II in community service hours, according to the Helper Helper app.

For the 2019-2020 academic year, the Bulldogs racked up a total of 1,249 hours. Head coach Greg Cane says that’s because the team allows each player to focus on causes that they are passionate about.

“Although your team may have a struggling year on the field or on the court, typically UMD teams are always going to do well in the classroom and we’re always going to do well serving our community. If you’re involved in your community and giving to your community, typically you’re going to be a pretty good citizen going forward. You always try to want to be the best and when you see your place at the top, you’re pretty proud,” said Cane.

The team works with many local organizations like the Great Lakes Aquarium, the Salvation Army and Make-A-Wish, as well as volunteering at local nursing homes.