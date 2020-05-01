A Medical Equipment Company Helps A Local Food Bank By Giving Out Neck Gaiters

Lake Superior Medical Equipment has provided about 750 neck gaiters.

UTH, Minn – Lake Superior Medical Equipment is looking to give back to a good cause while also trying to help protect the community from harm during the coronavirus pandemic.

With face masks in short supply, a neck gaiter is another form of protection to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

Lake Superior Medical Equipment has provided about 750 neck gaiters for people to take as they stop by the Vikre Distillery in Duluth to pick up hand sanitizer.

As long as they donate at least one non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the second harvest food bank.

“Because of the pandemic we are going through, Second Harvest is super low on food and so we thought this is a way to also give back to the community in a different way

This is the second time Lake Superior Medical Equipment has provided protective wear for the community.

Two weeks ago, the company gave out over 150 face masks at Vikre Distillery.

Within 24 hours the masks were gone.

“We are trying to create one-stop-shop, so you don’t have to bounce around multiple places to get what you need to stay safe,” said Vikre Distillery’s Inside Doug Kouma

It’s hoped more than 750 non-perishable food items will be collected through this effort.

Vikre Distillery is open Monday through Friday starting at noon for the community to grab neck gaiters and hand sanitizer.

Lake Superior Medical Equipment employees are also dropping off about 200 neck gaiters to B&B Market in Cloquet for the public to take.

A food donation box can also be found there.