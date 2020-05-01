Businesses Launch Online Platforms

Miller Creek Lawn and Landscape launched its platform today where clients can purchase and shop safely from the comfort of their homes and have their products delivered to them.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Some local landscaping businesses have launched online marketplaces for their customers during the pandemic.

Miller Creek Lawn and Landscape launched its platform today where clients can purchase and shop safely from the comfort of their homes and have their products delivered to them.

Leadership from Miller Creek say they have not seen a decrease in customers during this time and attribute their success to their loyal customers.

“Cause we are going to be spending a considerable amount outdoors this summer at home in our yards, now is the perfect time to create and grow and we are able to give back by providing these items to them.”

The business sells everything from perennials to shrubs along with other landscaping services.