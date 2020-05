Coaches Corner: Amanda Boulier

For this week's segment, we hear from the new head coach of the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with Amanda Boulier who was named the new head coach of the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team. She currently plays for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the NWHL and spent time coaching as an assistant at Yale.