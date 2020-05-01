Duluth East’s Edwards Twins Look Back at Lost Season, Look Ahead to NDSU

The brothers were hoping to avenge their 1-0 loss in last year's section title game.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a week since the MSHSL made the decision to cancel the high school spring sports season. And it still stings, especially for the Duluth East baseball team.

The Greyhounds were set to bring back a very strong team, which included future North Dakota State pitchers Caden and Jaxon Edwards. The pair were hoping to avenge their 1-0 loss in last year’s section title game. The duo talked about what it felt like to hear that their senior seasons would be over before they began.

“It didn’t hit me until yesterday. I was sitting in my room doing homework and I had my jersey from last year, our white ones, hanging up in front of me in front of my bed and I just happened to glance up at that. All those feelings came back to me and it was pretty hard,” Jaxon said.

“I guess I knew it was coming. It didn’t really help at all. I’m still pretty heart-broken and sad about it. It is what it is. I can’t control it so I guess you just got to go with it,” said Caden.

“It just kills me that those guys work so hard for so long, and then it got taken away. But at the same time, you never expect something like this. To know that they can make it through this and see the light at the end of the tunnel is just going to make them better people,” East head coach Chris Siljendahl said.

The twins now say it’s full speed ahead as they get ready to continue their baseball careers at North Dakota State University.

“Not being able to compete my last year of high school, I’m just going to have to go up there and prove that I’m still ready and I’m still capable of producing,” said Jaxon.

“This winter, I’ve never wanted to play baseball so bad. It’s going to carry over into college this fall and I just can’t wait to get out there,” Caden said.