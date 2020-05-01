Historical Society Looks to Save Items from Coronavirus Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– People are encouraged to wear masks in public during the pandemic. Now one local organization wants to save those masks for the future.

The St. Louis County Historical Society is asking people to find things from this time they want to have saved. They are looking for items like masks, distance learning curriculums, and pictures of businesses using social distancing guidelines.

The historical society wants future generations to get an inside look at how we are dealing with the Coronavirus.

“If you can share a story of COVID next to a mask or next to a homeschooling plan that’s both a visual representation of the time but it’s also an oral representation of the time,” said Charley Langowski, Curator for the St. Louis County Historical Society.

The historical society says they will not be accepting donations of items at this time until the pandemic is over.