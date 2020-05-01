Layoffs Announced at Minntac

MT. IRON, Minn. – Layoffs are expected at Minntac in the coming weeks according to United Steelworkers Local 1938.

Union leaders say U.S. Steel confirmed layoffs will begin on May 10 and are expected to last about eight weeks for plant employees and 11 weeks for pit employees.

The layoffs will affect about 260 employees.

Currently, Minntac employs about 1,300 employees according to Local 1938 Union President Steve Bonach.

“We are currently working with management to develop a layoff minimization plan, hopefully including voluntary layoffs and contractor elimination,” said union leaders.

Last month, US Steel also idled operations at their Keetac Mine and began layoffs of employees due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.