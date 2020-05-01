Local Flower Shops Busy on Mayday

Engwall in Duluth is putting together flower arrangements for the special day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local flower shops have been busy on this mayday.

Engwall Florist and Gifts in Duluth is putting together flower arrangements for the special day.

Traditionally for the holiday, small baskets of flowers are placed on peoples’ doorsteps and the giver runs away without letting the recipient know.

“I think that everything going on in the world was a little too depressing so now, this brings in a little sunshine in somebody’s world,” said Diana McMillin, a floral designer for Engwall. “It’s nice, you get a lot of thank you’s from people. People are excited to get the flowers in their home.”

Engwall is also busy preparing for Mother’s Day next Sunday, which is another major holiday for the flower shop.