Local Greenhouse Open to the Public

Whether it’s herbs, flowers or succulents, Spring at Last offers up plenty of options to make local homes greener on Mayday.

“It’s nice and I can see the smiles on their faces when they come in to see something nice flowery, get away from what’s going on. They seem to really enjoy it.”

Owners say visiting the store is a great way for people to get smiles on their faces.

“There’s so many people that are lonely and suffering and they need this to brighten their day. They need to get out, they need to see growing things that give us hope for the future,” said owner Jennifer Couillard.

Spring at Last Greenhouse’s previous owners ran the business for 48 years. The current owners are in their fourth.

“It’s just, after being secluded for so long, this has just been a wonderful day to see faces from last year and friends and family that we haven’t seen so even though we’re keeping our distance, it’s just good to see people,” said Couillard.

Owners say they are busiest on Fridays and weekends so if you want to come when there are fewer people, try coming in on the weekdays. They are located on West Arrowhead Road in Duluth.