Noah Cates Named Team Captain for 2020-21 Season

Seniors Louie Roehl and Nick Swaney, along with junior Cole Koepke will serve as assistant captains.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hunter Shepard. Nick Wolff. Parker Mackay. Karson Kuhlman. These are just some of the players who have worn the ‘C’ for the UMD men’s hockey team. And this upcoming season, you can add junior forward Noah Cates to that list.

The Stillwater native was named team captain for the 2020-21 season. This past season, Cates finished tied for second on the team in goals with 14 and total points with 33. He becomes the first undergraduate captain to lead the Bulldogs since current UMD assistant coach Adam Krause served as co-captain back in the 2013-2014 season.

UMD also announced their team awards from this past season:

Keith “Huffer” Christiansen MVP Award: Scott Perunovich

Jerry Chumola Rookie of the Year: Quinn Olson

Mike Sertich Most Improved Player: Cole Koepke

Pat Francisco Community Service: Jade Miller

Goldie Wolf Most Inspirational Player: Noah Cates