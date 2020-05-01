Northwestern’s Titus Graden Receives Invite to Hawaii Tiki Bowl

The event allows participants to receive instruction from college coaches and take part in a high-level All Star game.

MAPLE, Wis. – Northwestern’s Titus Graden has been invited to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl later this year.

“I am very excited to do this because I want to represent my school and all of the surrounding area of Northwestern. I’m very excited that we’re being able to get looked at like this. It’s just a very exciting time for me and my family,” Graden said.

The Hawaii Tiki Bowl will take place in Honolulu from December 30th to January 4th, 2021.