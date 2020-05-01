Premiere Theaters Offering Concessions at the Curbside

The theater, which has been closed during the pandemic, is offering things like popcorn, slushies, nachos, pop, and even mini donuts for people who miss what the concession stand has to offer.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Premiere Theaters in Cloquet is now offering curbside concession pick-up for people who are craving theater popcorn and candy.

The locally owned and operated theater wanted to give staff members who were not eligible for unemployment some hours.

The theater has even discounted most of the concessions to half-price.

The owner says he is thankful the community has been so supportive of their local theater.

“It shocked us as to how popular it became we expected 30 40 50 people the first day we were open for three hours and we served 300 people on Friday which was chaotic,” said Rick Stowell, the owner of Premiere Theaters.

The theater is running the concessions on Friday or Saturday. They can be ordered through phone, email, website, and at the door.