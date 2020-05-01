True North AmeriCorps Launches Emergency Response Initiative

DULUTH, Minn. – In light of COVID-19 and the effects it has brought upon the community True North AmeriCorps is launching the Minnesota Americorps Emergency Response Initiative.

This initiative is in partnership with the Duluth YMCA.

It is designed to help communities better respond to their needs during this time of crisis by placing nearly 20 AmeriCorps members at non-profits across the Northland starting in June.

The efforts of the initiative include emergency food distribution, public health outreach, and childcare support.

“We now have this opportunity to bring on a whole new additional cohort of people to support the community,” said Director Alice Jacobson. “One thing that is really incredible is there are about 20 AmeriCorps programs across the state. We are one of two that have stepped up to take on this initiative.”

The initiative is not only helping communities respond to the pandemic, but it is also providing paid professional development opportunities while nationwide unemployment rates continue to rise.

Members can receive plenty of benefits including living stipends and free health insurance.