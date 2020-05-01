Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, May 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 5,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 28 new deaths bringing the death total to 371 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 74,820 tests have been completed to date.

There are 2,282 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 1,096 patients have required hospitalization and 369 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 369 patients, 118 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 59

Cook: 0

Koochiching: 1

Itasca: 11

Lake: 0

St. Louis: 73 – 11 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 9

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 3

Gogebic: 4 – 1 death

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 7,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 327 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people don’t qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

